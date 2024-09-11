Innovation Beverage Group Limited (IBG) Announces September 19th IPO

Innovation Beverage Group Limited (IBG) plans to raise $6 million in an IPO on Thursday, September 19th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,400,000 shares at a price of $4.00 per share.

In the last year, Innovation Beverage Group Limited generated $3.2 million in revenue and had a net loss of $2 million. Innovation Beverage Group Limited has a market cap of $33.6 million.

The Benchmark Company served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Innovation Beverage Group Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a developer, manufacturer, marketer, exporterÂ and retailer of a growing beverage portfolio of 60 formulations across 13 alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands for which we own exclusive manufacturing rights. Our focus is on premium and super premium brands. (Incorporated in Australia) Our flagship Australian Bitters Company (ABC) brand accounted for approximately 75% of our revenues in 2021. We also sell BitterTales, a brand to which we have the exclusive right to manufacture for distribution in the United States. The Bitters category is expected to return to growth from 2021 onwards, especially Cocktail Bitters, as restrictions ease and consumer trends around home cocktailing, desire for more natural ingredients and bitter flavors increases. Our goal is to increase our market share in the $600 million global market for bitters. Our partnership with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP), one of the worldâ€™s largest Coca-Cola bottlers, to exclusively manufacture ABC bitters for distribution in Australia is a key component of this strategy. We retain distribution rights for ABC bitters outside Australia and are actively negotiating new distribution arrangements for new markets. We are introducing a new non-alcoholic spirit brand called Drummerboy, our first entry into the growing non-alcoholic beverage market. No-and-Low Alcohol products are becoming increasingly accepted as a lifestyle and societal norm, making it more accessible and approachable for consumers. The market value of no/low alcohol brands in key global markets in 2021 was just under USD$10 billion, up from USD$7.8 billion in 2018.[2]Â With a direct to consumer (DTC) retail price per bottle of AUD$50 (approximately USD$35) and via manufacturing efficiencies through in-house manufacturing, we anticipate a margin in excess of 80% gross profit when selling Drummerboy through its ownÂ www.drummerboy.comÂ website in a DTC sale. Our DTC (direct-to-consumer) distribution channel is a network of four e-commerce platforms, which includes the Drummerboy website. The other platforms are: BevMart.com.au (www.bevmart.com.au), which we launched in Australia in May 2021; BevMart.com (www.bevmart.com), which we launched in the U.S. in February 2022, and the U.S.-based e-commerce platform – www.wiredforwine.com – which we acquired in November 2021. We offer our brands and other brands on these platforms. **Note: Net loss and revenue figures (in the profile chart below) are in U.S. dollars for the year that ended Dec. 31, 2023: Net loss of $2.01 million on revenue of $3.15 million. **Note: For the previous year – the year that ended Dec. 31, 2022: Net loss of $4.13 million on revenue of $4.53 million. (Note: Innovation Beverage Group revised the structure of its micro-cap IPO by dropping the warrants – changing the IPO to a stock-only deal – and trimming the assumed IPO price to $4.00 – down from $4.13 ($4.125) in the previous unit structure – and keeping the number of shares at 1.4 million – the same as in the unitÂ structure – in an F-1/A filing dated Aug. 6, 2024. Innovation Beverage Group now expects its IPO to raise $5.6 million.) (Note: Innovation Beverage Group increased the size of its unit IPO to 1.4 million units – up from 1.25 million units – and kept the price at $4.13 ($4.125) – to raise $5.78 million in an F-1/A filing dated March 29, 2024. Each unit consists of one ordinary share of common stock and one warrant to buy one share.) (Background: Innovation Beverage Group increased the size of its unit IPO to 1.25 million units – up from 1.2 million units – and kept the price at $4.13 ($4.125) to raise $5.16 million in an F-1/A filing dated March 27, 2024. Background: Innovation Beverage Group changed its sole book-runner to The Benchmark Company – replacing Maxim Group – in an F-1/A filing dated March 7, 2024. Background: Innovation Beverage Group cut the size of its unit IPO in an F-1/A filing dated Oct. 25, 2023, to 1.2 million units – down from 1.5 million units – and kept the price at $4.13 ($4.125) – to raise $5.94 million. Background: Innovation Beverage Group revised the structure of its IPO back to its original form – a unit IPO – in an F-1/A filing dated Aug. 29, 2023, by changing the IPO to an offering of 1.5 million units – stock and warrants – from 1.5 million shares previously – and inching the assumed IPO price up to $4.125 – up from $4.00 – to raise $6.19 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to buy one share of common stock. Innovation Beverage Group says it has applied to NASDAQ to list its stock under the proposed symbol “IBG” and its warrants under the proposed symbol “IBGW” according to the prospectus.) (Note: Innovation Beverage Group changed its sole book-runner to Maxim Group – replacing Aegis Capital Corp. – in an F-1/A filing dated Aug. 10, 2023. In that same SEC filing, Innovation Beverage Group slightly increased its IPO’s size to 1.5 million shares – up from 1.4 million shares – and kept the assumed IPO price at $4.00Â – to raise $6.0 million.) (Note: Innovation Beverage Group changed its sole book-runner to Aegis Capital Corp. – replacing EF Hutton – in an F-1/A filing dated June 1, 2023. Background: Innovation Beverage Group changed the structure of its IPO in an F-1/A filing dated May 12, 2023, by removing the warrants and converting the IPO to a stock-only deal. Innovation Beverage also cut the IPO almost in half, downsizing the deal by 46 percent: 1.4 million shares – down from 2.5 million units – at an assumed IPO price of $4.00 – down from $4.15 – to raise $5.6 million – according to that May 12, 2023, filing with the SEC.) (Note: Innovation Beverage Group’s IPO is a unit IPO: 2.5 million units at an assumed IPO price of $4.15 per unit to raise $10.38 million, according to an F-1/A filing on Nov. 15, 2022. In that Nov. 15, 2022, F-1/A filing, the IPO was revamped as a unit deal – back to its original structure. Those terms represented a change from a stock-only IPO (warrants removed) described in an F-1/A filing on Sept. 15, 2022, which set these terms: 2.13 million shares at $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $10.63 million. (Note: Innovation Beverage Group filed its F-1 on Aug. 19, 2022, for a unit IPO without disclosing terms.Â Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to buy one share of stock.) (Note:Â Â “Effective Sept. 12, 2022, we implemented a 1-for-1.62 reverse split of our ordinary shares, pursuant to which shareholders received one (1) ordinary share for every 1.62 ordinary shares held as of that date.”) “.

Innovation Beverage Group Limited was founded in 2018 and has 16 employees. The company is located at 29 Anvil Road Seven Hills, NSW 2147 Australia and can be reached via phone at +61 (02) 9620 4574 or on the web at https://www.drummerboy.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovation Beverage Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovation Beverage Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.