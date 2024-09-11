Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,259 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 2.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UJAN. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of UJAN stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

