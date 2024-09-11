Insider Buying: Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Chairman Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) Chairman Warren B. Kanders acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,075,527 shares in the company, valued at $16,505,884.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Clarus Stock Performance

Shares of CLAR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 773,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,995. The company has a market capitalization of $154.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.84. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Clarus during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 30.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

