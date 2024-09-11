Insider Buying: HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) Insider Buys A$15,265.86 in Stock

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Carrozzi purchased 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.22 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,265.86 ($10,177.24).

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.30.

Get HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT alerts:

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning healthcare and wellness property assets in Australia. It invests in a portfolio of healthcare property assets, including hospitals, aged care, childcare, government, life sciences and research, primary care, and wellness property assets, as well as other healthcare and wellness property adjacencies.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.