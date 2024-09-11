Insider Buying: HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) Insider Buys A$15,265.86 in Stock

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Carrozzi purchased 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.22 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,265.86 ($10,177.24).
HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.30.
HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.