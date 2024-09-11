Insider Buying: Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) Insider Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD – Get Free Report) insider Tracey Horton acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.09 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of A$31,350.00 ($20,900.00).

Imdex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Imdex Company Profile

Imdex Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling optimization products and sensors for the minerals industry in the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. The company sells and rents drilling optimization products, including drilling fluids, solids removal units, remote fluid management, rig alignment technologies, and directional drilling technologies; and rents rock knowledge sensors, which include down hole survey, core orientation, gamma logging, and structural orientation sensors.

