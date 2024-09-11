Insider Buying: PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Director D Jonathan Merriman bought 10,000 shares of PodcastOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,462.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
D Jonathan Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 16th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 28,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00.
- On Thursday, June 20th, D Jonathan Merriman acquired 7,700 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $12,705.00.
PodcastOne Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ PODC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 31,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,283. PodcastOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on PodcastOne in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
PodcastOne Company Profile
PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.
