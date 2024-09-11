Insider Buying: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Buys 24,120 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) CFO Maged Shenouda purchased 24,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,154.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,588.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maged Shenouda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Maged Shenouda purchased 8,194 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894.70.

Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance

RLMD stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $3.02. 196,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,163. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

Recommended Stories

