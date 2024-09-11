Insider Buying: Truscott Mining Co. Limited (ASX:TRM) Insider Purchases 13,421 Shares of Stock

Truscott Mining Co. Limited (ASX:TRM – Get Free Report) insider Peter Smith acquired 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.94 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$79,761.00 ($53,174.00).

Peter Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Truscott Mining alerts:

On Tuesday, September 10th, Peter Smith bought 3,390 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$203.40 ($135.60).

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Peter Smith bought 60,000 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,600.00 ($2,400.00).

On Friday, July 12th, Peter Smith purchased 35,741 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$2,180.20 ($1,453.47).

On Monday, July 15th, Peter Smith acquired 805 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$48.30 ($32.20).

On Friday, June 28th, Peter Smith bought 27,158 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$1,629.48 ($1,086.32).

On Monday, July 1st, Peter Smith purchased 75,732 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,619.65 ($3,079.77).

On Wednesday, June 26th, Peter Smith acquired 301,020 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$18,061.20 ($12,040.80).

On Friday, June 21st, Peter Smith bought 47,688 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,861.28 ($1,907.52).

On Monday, June 24th, Peter Smith bought 26,014 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,560.84 ($1,040.56).

On Wednesday, June 19th, Peter Smith bought 29,044 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$1,771.68 ($1,181.12).

Truscott Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24.

Truscott Mining Company Profile

Truscott Mining Corporation Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold and base metal properties in Australia. The company explores for iron, copper, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Westminster project covering an area of 9 hectares and 8 blocks; the North Tennant Creek project comprising an area of 77.71 square kilometers and 52 blocks; and the Barkly project located within the Tennant Creek mineral field in the Northern Territory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truscott Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truscott Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.