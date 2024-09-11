Insider Selling: Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$73,049.00.
Fiera Capital Stock Performance
FSZ stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.42. 81,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56. Fiera Capital Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$9.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$651.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63.
Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.04. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of C$164.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0891813 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiera Capital
Fiera Capital Company Profile
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
