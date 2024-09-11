Insider Selling: Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$73,049.00.

FSZ stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.42. 81,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56. Fiera Capital Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$9.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$651.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.04. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of C$164.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0891813 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.89.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

