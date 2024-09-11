Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells 10,699 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 10,699 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $302,674.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 536,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,183,639.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Tali Notman sold 11,621 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $314,464.26.
  • On Thursday, August 1st, Tali Notman sold 30,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,100,400.00.
  • On Monday, July 1st, Tali Notman sold 5,882 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $220,633.82.
  • On Thursday, June 13th, Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $1,180,042.08.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. Equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the second quarter worth $188,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in JFrog by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in JFrog by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

