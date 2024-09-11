Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells 10,699 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 10,699 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $302,674.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 536,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,183,639.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Tali Notman sold 11,621 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $314,464.26.

On Thursday, August 1st, Tali Notman sold 30,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,100,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Tali Notman sold 5,882 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $220,633.82.

On Thursday, June 13th, Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $1,180,042.08.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. Equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the second quarter worth $188,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in JFrog by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in JFrog by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

