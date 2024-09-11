Insider Selling: MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Director Sells 17,589 Shares of Stock

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $280,544.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MasterBrand Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MasterBrand stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 575,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,079. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in MasterBrand by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 109,860 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MasterBrand by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,797,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 338,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MasterBrand by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,508,000 after purchasing an additional 346,346 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in MasterBrand by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 65,390 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

