Insider Selling: PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Sells 1,370 Shares of Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $173,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,602,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Rothschild Robert De sold 904 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $119,328.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,708 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $222,501.16.

Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $127.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $222.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $92.40 and a 52-week high of $138.00.

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNRG. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

