Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.23, for a total transaction of $852,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,597,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $283.93. The company had a trading volume of 121,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,706. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.94. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $309.01.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.65 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.04%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RBC shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,731,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,095,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,941,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,787,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,369,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 728,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,526,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

