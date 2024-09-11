Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Director Sells 17,501 Shares of Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 17,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $868,924.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.31. 420,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $53.92.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.79 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 221.65% and a negative net margin of 254.88%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RYTM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,446,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,517,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 104,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 35,084 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,371,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,366,000 after purchasing an additional 181,125 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,548,000 after purchasing an additional 326,865 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.