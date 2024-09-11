Insider Selling: The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) EVP Sells 1,733 Shares of Stock

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $166.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

View Our Latest Report on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.