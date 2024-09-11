Insider Selling: The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) EVP Sells 1,733 Shares of Stock

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLXGet Free Report) EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clorox stock opened at $166.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

