INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Stock Price Down 5.1%

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.25 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51.25 ($0.67). Approximately 90,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 328,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.71).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,600.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear, lenses, and OEM products worldwide. The company offers its products under the JOSEPH, CAT, Viktor & Rolf, Hype, Henri Lloyd, Barbour, Liberty, O'Neill, Lyle & Scott, SUPERDRY, RADLEY LONDON, Temperly London, TED BAKER LONDON, MINI, L.A.M.B., Barbour International, Marc O'Polo, TALBOT RUNHOF Eyewear, BUFFALO David Bitton, Free Country, BOTANIQ, SAVILE ROW Titanium, SAVILE ROW, BRENDEL Eyewear, FREIGEIST, HUMPHREY'S eyewear, JOS ESCHENBACH, and TITANFLEX brands through optical and retail outlets.

