Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Shawn Mccormick Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 2.8 %

INSP traded down $6.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.53. 603,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,185. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.60. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $257.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

