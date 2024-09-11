Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,913 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,646,000 after buying an additional 1,621,737 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,259,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $161.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $163.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

