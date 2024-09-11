International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 60.8% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $205.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.80. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $205.95.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.