International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 1.1%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $203.63 and last traded at $202.97. 688,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,202,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.74.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.80. The company has a market cap of $193.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

