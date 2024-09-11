Intertek Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 53.90 (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON ITRK opened at GBX 5,005 ($65.45) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.41. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,746 ($48.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,145 ($67.28). The stock has a market cap of £8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,617.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,804.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,844.03.

ITRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.92) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($68.00) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,351 ($69.98).

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

