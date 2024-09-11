Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Shares Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSEARCA RSPH opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $32.42.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

