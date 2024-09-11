Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 205,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 398% from the previous session’s volume of 41,294 shares.The stock last traded at $58.28 and had previously closed at $59.05.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $848.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 54,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $236,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

