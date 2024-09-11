Investors Purchase Large Volume of Digital Realty Trust Put Options (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,739 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 241% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,857 put options.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,890,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,447,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $107,372,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15,105.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 795,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,006,000 after purchasing an additional 790,596 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $155.18. The stock had a trading volume of 251,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,012. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $162.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Get Our Latest Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.