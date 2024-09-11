iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.28

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.28 and last traded at $50.28, with a volume of 8755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.26.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.32.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQD. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 340.9% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 91,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 70,931 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 504,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,870,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.