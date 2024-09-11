iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.28

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.28 and last traded at $50.28, with a volume of 8755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.26.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.32.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
