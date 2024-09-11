iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 51,846 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 32,202 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.77. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $83.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

