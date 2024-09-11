iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.18

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.18 and last traded at $49.17, with a volume of 20613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,498,000 after purchasing an additional 164,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 610.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 968,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,636,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 38,661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 296,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.