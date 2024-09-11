iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Reduced by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,439,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16,180.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,130,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 2,117,383 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,086.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,365,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,087,000 after buying an additional 1,250,143 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $551.76 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The company has a market cap of $476.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $552.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

