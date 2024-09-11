iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.10

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 8024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 231,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 145,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 138,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 92,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,028,000.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

