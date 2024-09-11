iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.10

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 8024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.