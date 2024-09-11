iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 203,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

