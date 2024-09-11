iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,510,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,384,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after buying an additional 127,760 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,013,000 after buying an additional 649,413 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 106,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,271,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after acquiring an additional 364,260 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

