iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.33

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 65767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 514,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 36,784 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 96.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 44,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

