iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.90

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 56666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.