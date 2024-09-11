iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 214,957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 557,946 shares.The stock last traded at $70.85 and had previously closed at $70.22.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,369,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,999,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.