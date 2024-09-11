iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,672,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289,892 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $353,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.