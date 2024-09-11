iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,341,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,339 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $696,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,994,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after buying an additional 227,252 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 392.0% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 254,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,386,000 after buying an additional 203,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,581,000 after buying an additional 181,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after acquiring an additional 146,971 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $300.28 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $309.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.90 and a 200-day moving average of $291.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

