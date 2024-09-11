iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 169.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 19.3% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $24,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,701,000 after purchasing an additional 225,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,518,000 after buying an additional 82,532 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after buying an additional 94,226 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $208.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

