iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $922,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWM stock opened at $208.32 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.10 and its 200 day moving average is $206.52.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

