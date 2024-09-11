iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,357,000 after buying an additional 1,149,497 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after buying an additional 1,040,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,602,000 after purchasing an additional 839,744 shares during the period.

IVE stock opened at $192.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $196.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

