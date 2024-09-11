iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Frontier Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Frontier Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 24,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.10. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $110.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.