iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Position Lifted by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,312,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674,077 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 10.9% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC owned 0.56% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $142,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS GOVT opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

