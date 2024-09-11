Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of Ispire Technology worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISPR. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ispire Technology by 499.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ispire Technology by 62.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Ispire Technology by 94.2% during the second quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,669,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after buying an additional 809,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Ispire Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

ISPR stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $401.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. Ispire Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $19.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ISPR shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Ispire Technology in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Ispire Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Read Our Latest Report on ISPR

About Ispire Technology

(Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.