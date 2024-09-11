Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.79, for a total value of C$26,327.95.

Jonathan Victor Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 3,750 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.88, for a total transaction of C$18,300.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 3,750 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.63, for a total transaction of C$17,362.50.

On Thursday, August 15th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$28,488.75.

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

TSE:JAG opened at C$4.87 on Wednesday. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.12 and a 12-month high of C$5.29. The firm has a market cap of C$385.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jaguar Mining ( TSE:JAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of C$61.27 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.6633803 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Ventum Financial raised their price target on Jaguar Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company’s principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.