JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) vs. Guess? (NYSE:GES) Head-To-Head Survey

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) and Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Guess? shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Guess? shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Profitability

This table compares JD Sports Fashion and Guess?’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD Sports Fashion N/A N/A N/A Guess? 6.05% 24.59% 5.55%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD Sports Fashion 1 0 0 0 1.00 Guess? 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for JD Sports Fashion and Guess?, as provided by MarketBeat.

Guess? has a consensus price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 43.19%. Given Guess?’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guess? is more favorable than JD Sports Fashion.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JD Sports Fashion and Guess?’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD Sports Fashion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Guess? $2.87 billion 0.36 $198.20 million $3.35 5.68

Guess? has higher revenue and earnings than JD Sports Fashion.

Summary

Guess? beats JD Sports Fashion on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JD Sports Fashion

(Get Free Report)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel. It offers its products under the JD, Size?, Footpatrol, Finish Line, Shoe Palace, DTLR, Livestock, Sprinter, Sport Zone, Sizeer, JD Gyms, Tessuti, Scotts, Go Outdoors, Blacks, Millets, Tiso, Ultimate Outdoors, Fishing Republic, and Naylors brands. The company also operates online business. In addition, it licenses fashion brands and operates fitness centers; operates as online own label women's fashion retailer; and manufactures and distributes professional fitness equipment. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain and the Canary Islands, Sweden, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bury, the United Kingdom. JD Sports Fashion plc is a subsidiary of Pentland Group Limited.

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to design, manufacture, and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kids’ and infants’ apparel, outerwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories, as well as to wholesale partners to operate and sell products through licensed retail stores. The company markets its products under the GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS, GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels, as well as through its retail websites. Guess?, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.