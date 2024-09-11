JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Receives GBX 459.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 459.40 ($6.01).

A number of research firms have issued reports on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.25) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

In related news, insider Darren M. Shapland acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £44,400 ($58,061.99). Company insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

JD stock opened at GBX 140.50 ($1.84) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,358.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 177.75 ($2.32). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

