JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $18.49

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.49, but opened at $18.98. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 161,989 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

JinkoSolar Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. JinkoSolar’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 44,661 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2,305.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 161,888 shares during the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $4,272,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,023,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 447,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 148,268 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

