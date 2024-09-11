Jordan Park Group LLC Has $34.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.7% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day moving average of $73.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

