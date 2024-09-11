Jordan Park Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Jordan Park Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 0.3% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $171.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $182.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.97.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

