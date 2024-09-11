Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) Declares Final Dividend of $0.18

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

Joyce Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Joyce Company Profile

Joyce Corporation Ltd retails kitchen and wardrobe products in Australia. It owns Bedshed retail stores; and franchises Bedshed retail bedding stores. The company also operates kitchen and wardrobe showrooms under the Kitchen Connection and Wallspan brand names. Joyce Corporation Ltd was founded in 1886 and is based in Perth, Australia.

