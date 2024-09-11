JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Position Lessened by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. owned about 2.89% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPEM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,106,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 286.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 71,060 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $300.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.56.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

